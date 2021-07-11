 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Wraps with Bacon

Sunday, July 11, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This fuss-free meal will become a new favorite in your house with its tender chicken, tortillas, crunchy vegetables, and spicy buffalo wing sauce!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds chicken tenderloins
1 cup buffalo wing sauce, divided

8 lettuce leaves
8 flour tortillas (10 inches), warmed
16 bacon strips, cooked
1 small green pepper, cut into strips
1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

Directions

-In a large skillet, bring chicken and 1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until the meat is no longer pink. Remove from the heat; cool slightly. Shred chicken with two forks.

-Place a lettuce leaf on each tortilla; spoon about 1/2 cup chicken mixture down the center. Top with bacon and green pepper. Drizzle with ranch dressing and remaining buffalo wing sauce; roll up.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.