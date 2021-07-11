Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Wraps with Bacon

This fuss-free meal will become a new favorite in your house with its tender chicken, tortillas, crunchy vegetables, and spicy buffalo wing sauce!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds chicken tenderloins

1 cup buffalo wing sauce, divided



8 lettuce leaves8 flour tortillas (10 inches), warmed16 bacon strips, cooked1 small green pepper, cut into strips1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

Directions

-In a large skillet, bring chicken and 1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10-12 minutes or until the meat is no longer pink. Remove from the heat; cool slightly. Shred chicken with two forks.

-Place a lettuce leaf on each tortilla; spoon about 1/2 cup chicken mixture down the center. Top with bacon and green pepper. Drizzle with ranch dressing and remaining buffalo wing sauce; roll up.

-Enjoy!

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.