Larry “Tarzan” Ramsey on July 9, 2021, went to be with his Lord and Savior and his parents after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Butler, PA, on Sept. 29, 1952, to Harry and Rose Ramsey.

After the family moved to Wildcat, he graduated from Union High School in1970. He later attended Anderson College in Indiana majoring in Spanish. After leaving college he worked in Hawthorne at Rolla Manufacturing Plant for a brief time. After finding manufacturing not a desirable environment for him, he turned to writing poetry, some of which was published and recently discovered that he dabbled in song writing. He entered contests, but it is not known if he ever had success other than certificates of achievement. He got his ideas for writing from visiting local establishments but spent his last 25 years sober. He was known in the neighborhood as the local taxi. He was always willing to take a neighbor or friend to a medical appointment, stores, or any other place they needed to go and asked for nothing in return. He was a loving, caring and kind man that would do anything for anybody no matter what time of day.

He is survived by nine siblings, Fred from Huntingdon, Laurel Morisaki of CA, Maryann Swartz of FL, Charles (Vicky) of New Bethlehem, PA, Lyle John (Char) of Sligo, PA, Joe of Harmony, PA, Art (Erin) of N. Versailles, PA, Lance of NC, and Louis of Pittsburgh; Stepmom, Christine (David) Ochs of TN and many nieces and nephews including great and great-great ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Swartz and Takashi Morisaki.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Clarion Cancer Center, American Cancer Society, or a charitable organization of one’s choice.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Larry’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

