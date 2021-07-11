Mary Lee Eichholtz, 65, a resident of 815 Belmar Road, Franklin died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021, in UPMC- Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh; following an extended illness.

She was born March 8, 1956, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Harry Lewis Eichholtz and Ardelle Alter Eichholtz.

Mary Lee was a 1974 graduate of Franklin High School.

She was a longtime familiar face and bartender at The Office bar in Franklin.

She will be remembered for her “green thumb” and love of gardening; as well as her love of dogs and animals. Mary Lee was a people person, and always enjoyed a good conversation. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

She is survived by two sons: Tyler J. Ruditis and his wife Brittany of Eustis, FL; and Troy M. Ruditis of Franklin. Also surviving is her beloved granddaughter, Rhealee Ruditis.

Also surviving is her sister, Susan Mangino; and three brothers: Bobby, Sean, and Michael Eichholtz. Also surviving is Mary Lee’s longtime companion, Scott Loomis of Franklin; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Eichholtz.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in her name to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

