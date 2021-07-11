Richard “Barry” Orcutt, 82, of Corsica, PA, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

He was born on November 9, 1938, to the late John E. and Mary E. (Potter) Orcutt in Corsica, PA.

Barry graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley J. Milliron, on November 9, 1957, in Strattanville, PA. Barry’s first job was a pop truck driver for Nehi Bottling Company. He then became a carpenter for Miles & Sons Lumber Company. A number of years later, he started his own family contracting business, building custom homes, and doing residential remodeling for family, friends, and clients in the local area. A master carpenter, Barry especially loved building custom pieces of furniture and cabinetry. Having many skills, he could fix anything and was mostly self-taught. He continued woodworking through his retirement.

In days past, he attended Corsica United Methodist Church. He believed in conservatism and passed these and many other values on to his family. Life-long learning was very important to him. All of those who loved and knew him well knew he was a great thinker, loved a good challenge, and even better yet – a great debate on world happenings. His grandchildren were especially fond of engaging in discussions about things like history and religion.

Having raced in his earlier years, Barry was an avid motocross fan and was so happy that his sons shared that passion. Many a weekend was spent at Limits Motocross racing alongside his boys and many great friends. Some other things Barry enjoyed in the past were fishing and small game hunting with his favorite beagle, “Baron”. He spent a great deal of time in his wood shop. Everyone knew his door was always open to anyone who wanted to stop by and chat. Barry had a great passion for archery hunting, but also rifle hunting when he and his hunting buddies would get together and play cards.

One of his most favorite past-times was taking Shirley riding in the John Deere Gator around the farm to look at deer. Many friends and family enjoyed Barry’s farm tours as well. Reading, doing crossword puzzles, and playing guitar were some of the other hobbies he enjoyed. He also loved a good joke and had a great sense of humor. The most important thing of all to Barry was having his family around him at the Farm. He always said he had “the best family” and how proud he was of them.

Barry is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his four children, Jeffrey A. (Lorie) Orcutt of Reynoldsville, PA; Vicki Jo (Rodney) McDowell of Martinsburg, PA; Timothy D. (Jill) Orcutt of Corsica, PA; and Cynthia D. (Jeffrey) Bish of Brookville, PA; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 1 sibling, Doris Larson of Dubois, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Bill Orcutt, Carol Martz, Doyle Orcutt, John Orcutt, Paul Orcutt, and Marian Masters; a son-in-law, Rick L. Welsh; and an infant grandson, Cory A. Orcutt.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 4pm to 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, also at the funeral home, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Jeffrey Foor. Military Honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA. Any memorial contributions may be made to Corsica United Methodist Church, 337 Olean Rd., Corsica, PA, 15829. A great teacher and helper to all who knew him, Barry was well-loved and will be greatly missed. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/56876 into your web browser.

