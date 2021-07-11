 

Richard K. “Doug” Douglas

Sunday, July 11, 2021 @ 05:07 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-o0ZnyDgYF2zyM (1)Richard K. “Doug” Douglas, 83, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021, at his home.

He was raised in Michigan by his adoptive parents.

Doug attended the Western Military Academy of Illinois and Michigan State University of Detroit.

He spent many years as a Teacher in Delaware, Ohio, and Florida. Doug’s passion was helping troubled youth and he saved many young lives. He was also a Master Bridge Player, an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking.

Doug was a husband and father, as well as a proud member of the United States Army.

He is survived by his two children, Douglas Bozeman and Heatherann Bozeman; and his beloved granddaughter, Katie Rose. The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service for will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in his name to the Life NWPA Living Independence for the Elderly, 108 East Pinnacle Drive, Clarion, PA, 16214, Attention: Kimberly Grant Mason. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


