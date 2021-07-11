Say What?!: Helicopter Hoists Horse Trapped in Concrete Debris in California

CALIFORNIA – Firefighters in California used a helicopter to lift a horse to safety after the equine fled from its rider and became stuck in concrete debris.

The Orange County Fire Authority said crews were summoned to San Juan Capistrano after a horse became spooked on a trail and fled from its rider who was able to safely dismount.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.