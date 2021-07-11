 

SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Stuffed Pork Chops Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In or Take-Out

Sunday, July 11, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

korner-w-logo_10112019RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Pork Chops as their special on Sunday, July 11. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!

The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!

The daily specials are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 11, Stuffed Pork Chops
  • Monday, July 12 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
  • Tuesday, July 13 – Cold Plate (pickled egg, baked beans, mac salad, tuna salad, or chicken salad on a bed of lettuce or croissant) or Liver and Onions
  • Wednesday, July 14 – Stir Fry, 4 pc. Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
  • Thursday, July 15 – Chicken Parmesan, Spaghetti, or Lasagna
  • Friday, July 16 – Fish
  • Saturday, July 17 – Cook’s Choice

The menu is subject to change.

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

korner goulash

korner kr4

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is open:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

korner ice cream

korner kr3
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.


