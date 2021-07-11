Newbie Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Woman During Domestic Dispute

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a New Bethlehem man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman during an early morning domestic dispute on Thursday at a residence in Porter Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Seth D. Hammond.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on State Route 66, in Porter Township, Clarion County, around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, for an inactive domestic incident.

Police spoke to a known victim who reported that she and Seth Hammond had been in a verbal dispute, and she then went to bed while Hammond stayed up and continued to drink alcohol, the complaint states.

The victim said that during the night, Hammond proceeded to yell and wake her up, and another argument ensued. During the argument, Hammond pointed at her and said that she “needed to be out by the end of the weekend or he will kill her,” according to the complaint.

After making the threat, Hammond reportedly took multiple personal belongings, including several guns, and left the residence, the complaint notes.

Hammond was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:00 p.m. on July 8 on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on August 3 with Judge Miller presiding.

