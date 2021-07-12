A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8am. High near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

