Area Couple Face Charges After Small Children Discovered Home Alone

Monday, July 12, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two area residents are facing child endangerment charges after their three small children were discovered home alone on Friday night.

Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Oneida Valley Road, in Concord Township, Butler County, around 8:55 p.m. on Friday, July 9, to notify the occupants that their dog was on the roadway.

Police say upon their arrival, they discovered three young children – an eight-year-old, a six-year-old, and a three-year-old – home alone.

According to police, the children were unaware of how long their parents had been gone.

Police then made contact with the children’s mother, identified as 32-year-old Mandy McCall, of Karns City, and she was subsequently arrested for child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

According to police, the children’s father, identified as 39-year-old Jacob Fowler, of Karns City, is also facing the same charges.

Police say the case remains open and under active investigation.


