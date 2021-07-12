Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ernest
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Ernest.
Ernest, listed as special needs, is a young male Great Pyrenees and Labrador Retriever mix.
He is house-trained and vaccinations are up-to-date.
In his former home, Ernest lived with children and other pets; he was surrendered when the family could no longer afford to care for him.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Ernest is deaf; however, in his first home, he learned hand signals for “sit,” “come,” and “lay.”
For more information on Ernest, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
