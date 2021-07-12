Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Cheesecake Dessert

Make this cheesecake dessert your new signature dish!

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs

2 tablespoons sugar



1/3 cup butter, melted

FILLING:

2 packages (one 8 ounces, one 3 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine cracker crumbs and sugar; stir in butter. Press into a greased 8-in. square baking dish; set aside.

-In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour into crust.

-Bake at 350° for 15-20 minutes or until almost set. Cool for one hour on a wire rack. Refrigerate for eight hours or overnight. Spoon pie filling over top.

~Enjoy!

