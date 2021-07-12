Gerald D. Wright, 73, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, July 9, 2021, in Punxsutawney.

He was born February 29, 1948, in Summerville, a son of Betty (Ishman), who survives, and the late Gerald P. Wright.

On July 29, 1967, he married Bernice (Fye) Wright, who survives.

Gerald worked as a coal miner for twenty-two years and then worked as an Income Case Worker for the Jefferson County Welfare Office for twelve years.

He attended the Presbyterian Church in Coolspring and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Eagle of Punxsutawney, the Polish Club in Adrian. He enjoyed hunting, metal detecting and searching for Arrowheads to add to his collection. Gerald served in the Army Reserves for seven years.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two children, Michelle Strawcutter and husband Jeremy of Evansville, Indiana, and Mark Wright and wife Diane of Granby, Colorado; four grandchildren, Madison and Alex Wright and Stephanie and Michael Strawcutter; a great grandson Royce Willis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald P. Wright.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the funeral home with Reverend Ben Fye officiating.

Interment will be in Temple Cemetery, Hazen, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Wright, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

