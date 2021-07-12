

Hazel Slaughenhoupt, 70, a well-known Bruin resident, passed away early Sunday morning, July 11, 2021 in the comfort of her home following a lengthy illness.

Hazel was born in Oil City on August 31, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Granville and Belvie Adams Bell.

Hazel had attended Faith Community United Methodist in Bruin. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Parker and the Bruin Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was well-known for being very patriotic. Hazel enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, and had been employed for many years at Miller’s Restaurant in Karns City.

Hazel was married to Arthur P. Slaughenhoupt on December 3, 1968 in Knox. Mr. Slaughenhoupt proceeded her in death on September 25, 2004.

Surviving are three daughters, Julie Slaughenhoupt of Lancaster, Judy Brown and her husband, Derek, of Butler, and Jessicca Noblit and her husband, Gary, of Wrightsville; her son, with whom she resided, James A “J.A.” Slaughenhoupt of Bruin; two grandchildren, Eva Madeline Brown and Alexander Pierce Brown of Butler; a sister, Fern Bigley of Knox, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by two sisters, Sylvia Kuhns and Helen Cook.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday. A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Floyd Barnhart, pastor of Faith Community United Methodist Church and the Rev. Dennis Barger, long time family friend, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lls.org

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

