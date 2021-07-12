Motorcyclist Injured After Falling Off Vehicle in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an operator was injured after falling off a motorcycle last week in Scrubgrass Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, on Lisbon Road just north of Morning Glory Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say a known operator was traveling north on Lisbon Road on a 1992 Kawasaki motorcycle when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the ditch. The vehicle then traveled through the ditch, striking an embankment.

The operator fell off the vehicle at some point while the vehicle was traveling in the ditch.

The individual was subsequently transported by UPMC Northwest by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service for suspected injuries of unknown severity.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Hovis Auto Body.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The name of the operator was not released.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

