Police Investigating After Trucks Cause Crop Damage in Ringgold Township

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an investigation is underway after trucks caused an estimated $500.00 damage to agricultural crops in Ringgold Township.

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location along State Route 536 near Cherry Run Road in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, for a report of agricultural criminal mischief.

Police say it was subsequently discovered that trucks had driven across an agricultural field causing approximately $500.00 to the crops.

The investigation is ongoing.

