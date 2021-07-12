 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of I-80 Crash in Beaver Township That Injured Two People

Monday, July 12, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 earlier this month that injured two people.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:06 p.m. on July 2, on Interstate 80 westbound, near mile-marker 52-8, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 27-year-old Stephen J. Varga Jr., of Brookfield, Ohio, was operating a 2017 Ford Explorer traveling westbound in the left lane of Interstate 80 when a deer entered the roadway from the left berm in front of the vehicle. The vehicle then struck the deer, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

Varga and his passenger, identified as 25-year-old Jacob J. Varga, of Brookfield, Ohio, suffered suspected minor injuries from the airbags but were not transported.

Both men were using seat belts.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by AAA.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, July 10, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.