Police Release Details of I-80 Crash in Beaver Township That Injured Two People

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 earlier this month that injured two people.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:06 p.m. on July 2, on Interstate 80 westbound, near mile-marker 52-8, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 27-year-old Stephen J. Varga Jr., of Brookfield, Ohio, was operating a 2017 Ford Explorer traveling westbound in the left lane of Interstate 80 when a deer entered the roadway from the left berm in front of the vehicle. The vehicle then struck the deer, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

Varga and his passenger, identified as 25-year-old Jacob J. Varga, of Brookfield, Ohio, suffered suspected minor injuries from the airbags but were not transported.

Both men were using seat belts.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by AAA.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

