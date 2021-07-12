Rimersburg Woman Charged With DUI With Juvenile Passengers to Stand for Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman who was caught driving under the influence of a controlled substance with two juvenile passengers in her vehicle is scheduled to stand for a hearing in court tomorrow.

Court documents indicate 56-year-old Cheryl Leah Wright is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

She faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)



– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended or Revoked, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Porter Township in early March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10;55 a.m. on March 10, Clarion-based State Police observed a silver Chevrolet sedan traveling south on State Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County, and discovered, through a query of the registration, the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license.

Police then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Cheryl Leah Wright, appeared extremely agitated and made rapid, furtive movements consistent with the influence of a CNS (central nervous system) stimulant, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Wright, who had two minor children in the rear seat of the vehicle, admitted she was using suboxone. She was then asked to step out of the vehicle for standardized field sobriety testing.

According to the complaint, Wright then showed signs of impairment during the tests. She was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence and transported to the Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Later blood test results showed that her blood contained amphetamine and Buprenorphine, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed against Wright through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on April 9.

