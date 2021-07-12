Scholarships Available for Project Ignite Creative Arts Camp
CLARION, Pa. – BreAnna Liberto is the Founding Director of Project Ignite and an energetic arts enthusiast.
Her arts training includes dance, piano, voice, and acting, but her biggest passion is to use her skills as an artist to make a difference and to teach others to do the same.
She strongly believes in the importance of arts education and the critical character traits and skills that it helps kids develop, including grit, problem-solving, and empathy.
Since the creation of Project Ignite, BreAnna has been providing scholarships for kids in need because she recognizes the incredible impact the arts can have on a kid’s life.
This year she has eight scholarships available for this amazing experience!
To apply for a scholarship, go to https://www.clarioncenterforthearts.com/post/financialaid.
Project Ignite is a summer camp experience that sparks a love for the arts in students and their parents while showing them the powerful ways art can make a difference. Kids entering 2nd through 9th grade in the Fall of 2021 are invited to this week-long event to explore music, theatre, dance, painting, creative writing, and more while engaging in meaningful conversations about what THEY can do to help their community. Project Ignite is more than just a summer camp… it’s where kids become Compassionate, Confident, Creative young leaders who are ready to change the world.
This year’s Project Ignite Camp is taking place from August 2nd to August 6th at Clarion Center for the Arts. Students will meet each day for incredible creative arts workshops which culminate in a showcase at the end of the week. The showcase is open to the general public at no charge.
The theme this year is “Raise Your Voice.” All of the songs and prompts used during the camp will encourage students to think critically about how to speak up for what’s right and use their voices to make a difference in their own lives, their communities, and the world.
Here’s what happy parents have had to say about Project Ignite at Clarion Center for the Arts:
“Project Ignite allows my daughter to express herself through dance, writing, acting, painting, and singing. I love that she has this creative outlet where she can truly be herself! It’s her favorite week of the summer!” – Jill O.
“As a parent, I absolutely love that Project Ignite is a safe welcoming place that encourages students to grow and explore through the arts. My child has been encouraged to push beyond her comfort and be creative.” – Tiffany F.
“Since joining the first Project Ignite Camp in 2013, I’m proud to say my daughter looks forward to it every year. She loves the camaraderie of learning compassion through the arts, which makes her feel accomplished.” – Beverly Y.
For more details or to learn how to register go to https://www.clarioncenterforthearts.com.
