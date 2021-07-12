Three Veterans Receive Quilts of Valor Honoring Their Military Service

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Three Clarion County veterans received Quilts of Valor in recognition of their service to America on Saturday morning during ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion.

(Pictured above: Friends and relatives gathered at Veterans Park for the awarding of three Quilts of Valor.)

Honored were (Staff Sergeant) George F. Keener, of Clarion, who served in the U.S. Army and Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart and (Sergeant First Class) Jennifer L. Peterson and (Sergeant First Class) Jason A. Peterson, of Venus, who both served at many bases in the U.S. and multiple tours in Iraq.

Quilts of Valor is a national foundation that was started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, a grassroots quilter when her son was deployed to Iraq. She saw quilts as a way to provide comfort and healing to service members and veterans battling the demons of war.

Colleen Munn and Kathy Winters – from the local chapter in Meadville of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation, PA Stitchers of Valor – presented the Quilts of Valor.

“It is an honor and privilege for us to be here today to award three veterans with their Quilt of Valor in recognition of their service to our great country,” said Munn.

“Our mission is to present and award service members and veterans touched by war with a comforting and healing Quilt of Valor. Since 2003, 276,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded across the United States, Germany, Afghanistan, and Iraq.”

“It brings a three-part message from our hearts.

‘First, we honor your service. We honor you for leaving all that you hold dear whether it is in a time of crisis or in a time of peace.

“Second, the quilters know that freedom is not free. The cost is their dedication to the lives of men and women like you. And the quilt is meant to say thank you for your service and sacrifice.

“Third, this quilt is meant to offer you comfort and to remind you that all through your family that although your family and friends cannot be with you at all times, you’re always in our thoughts and prayers.”

Staff Sergeant George F. Keener

Keener served from 1968 to 1971 with the United States Army during Vietnam. He served in Vietnam from 1969 two 1970 as a platoon sergeant. On January 8, 1970, while serving as a squad leader with Company C, Second Battalion, 35th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, made contact with an enemy force of unknown size west of An Khe. With complete disregard for his personal safety, Sergeant Keener repeatedly exposed himself to intense hostile fire while directing and maneuvering his squad against the enemy positions. Through his courageous actions, the enemy was overrun and driven from the area. Keener was awarded the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with a “V” device, bronze star, bronze star with V device, and Purple Heart for injuries he received in Vietnam.

Keener was also featured in a Time-Life magazine story about his service — and for his dog Bullet. He fell in love with German Shepherd dogs at the age of five and raised old Shep for 14 years until his passing. He was so torn up about losing his dog that his friends pooled their money together and got him another German Shepherd, Bullet. After a few months, Keener went into the service and Bullet missed his master. When his mom and dad couldn’t console the dog, Keener suggested the Scout Dog program with the Army, and the dog was also sent to Vietnam. Their paths never crossed again, but Keener was thankful Bullet was somewhere in country.

The Quilt was presented to Kenner near the Vietnam Memorial in the park, and he looked at the names and said he remembered many of them.

“I played football against Doyle Butler who went to Union and was good friends with Terry Henry. I may have been one of the last people to talk with Terry before he was shot down in his helicopter. It was during the night and we talked with some of our people on a different radio frequency. We would ask where everyone was from on the radio and after I said Clarion, Terry said who he was and we had an all too brief radio reunion.”

Keener also volunteered to go to Vietnam because “it was the right thing to do.”

Sergeant First Class Jennifer L. Peterson

Peterson served with the United States Army from 2006 to 2019. She served two tours of duty in Iraq and was a Drill Sergeant for three years. She also obtained her master’s degree in nursing while enlisted and is currently working on her doctorate.

“I worked primarily in communications during my time in the Army, as well as my husband Jason. “We’ve been married for 10 years now and he was my boss. The first year I met him we were in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. We were in Texas together and back and forth a few times. I was an instructor in Texas, then a drill sergeant at Fort Jackson, and back to Fort Gordon as an instructor for officers.”

She is currently a nurse.

Sergeant First Class Jason A. Peterson

Peterson served with the United States Army for 22 years and recently retired. He served three tours of duty in Iraq and was a drill sergeant for three years. He is currently a gunsmith.

“I served in Germany, Korea, Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Fort Bliss, Texas, Iraq, and downtown Baghdad. I was basically working in communications and instructing.”

Ask couple ended up in Venus, Jennifer volunteered that Jason was from Pittsburgh and she wanted to live in the woods. the couple this happy to live there along with their daughter Scarlett.

“Now we’re done moving forever,” said Jennifer.

PA Stitchers of Valor

“In 2016 I made my first two quilts of valor for my niece and her husband for their retirement from the United States Navy,” said Munn. “When I registered the quilts with the national foundation (all quilts are registered with national). They turn in turn contacted me about making and awarding another Quilt of Valor to a veteran from our area. I said I would and within three weeks they had contacted me three times. I knew I couldn’t do it alone, so I went to get help from the Free Spirit Guild of which I am a member.

“The president of the Guild suggested that we do it as our service project for 2017. We joined the national foundation in April 2017 and had our first presentation in May 2017 where we awarded 11 veterans with their Quilt of Valor. Since 2017 we have awarded 280 quilts of valor. What that means is that we have honored 280 veterans in our area for their time and service with the United States Armed Forces.

“These are not charity quilts or something that we buy and hand out. The quilts are lovingly crafted by volunteers like Kathy and me. We work individually, but we also have a sew day once a month where we get together and work on the quilts in groups. During this time, our laughter and tears are sewn into the quilts that we are going to award as we talk about our family and friends and the veterans that we have awarded that have served or are serving and their stories.”

Looking at the Quilts

• Each quilt has three layers and each layer has a meaning to us. The top of the quilt with its many colors shapes and fabrics represents the community and the many people that are in it.

• The batting or filling in the center of the quilt represents our hope that the quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace, and healing to the individual that receives it.

• The back is a strength of the quilt it supports all the other layers. It represents the strength of the recipient, the sport support of his or her family, our communities, and our nation.

• Each stitch that holds the quilt together represents the love, gratitude, and often the tears for the maker.

How are the awardees selected?

They are nominated by family or friends can nominate them. They can either go online and nominate them or they can contact me directly. Email PA Stitchers at [email protected] Or you can call (814) 720-9407 to nominate a veteran, or you can go onto the Quilts of Valor Foundation website at www.qovf.org

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.