Two Drivers Injured in Rear-End Collision in Construction Zone on I-80

Monday, July 12, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two drivers suffered injuries in a construction zone collision on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Thursday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:01 p.m. on July 8, on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 66.7, in Clarion Township.

Police say 60-year-old Eric J. Merring, of Canisteo, New York, was operating a 2020 Volvo T-680 truck traveling in the right lane and slowing down in a backlog of traffic from a construction zone when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2015 Kenworth truck operated by 58-year-old William J. Leary, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Both vehicles then came to rest in the right lane of Interstate 80.

According to police, Merring and Leary suffered possible injuries; however, both men refused transport.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Leary was cited for following too closely.


