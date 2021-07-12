Vaccine, Work Release, and Haircuts Available at Clarion County Prison

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Jail is slowly returning to normal from the COVID-19 restrictions, according to information supplied at the July meeting of the prison board of inspectors.

(Pictured above, left to right: Deputy Warden Daniel Blose and Warden Jeff Hornberger).

An indicator of normalcy was more prisoners have received the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, work release is now available for inmates who qualify, and inmates are now getting haircuts.

“We had seven inmates receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, and nine received their second dose of the COVID vaccine,” said Warden Jeff Hornberger. “The shots are facilitated through the Clarion and Butler Hospitals and given by our nurse. We’re running this stuff back and forth from the hospital between the deputy wardens and myself.”

Work-Release Program

The work-release program is available for qualifying inmates, and Hornberger said several local businesses have inquired about the program. One inmate who was on work release served his time and was released from jail.

Inmates must be sentenced to the program by Judge Sara Seidle Patton following a review by probation.

The judge also presented a report on Intermediate Punishment (IP). Such information must be reported to the board as requirements of an IP grant received by Clarion County.

The entire program includes about 78 to 80 people, including 21 people on house arrest with electronic monitoring and the remainder of those 70 to 80 currently on consecutive probation.

Haircuts Are Back

In another sign of some normalcy returning, haircuts are back.

“We started resuming haircuts for inmates on a normal schedule,” said Hornberger. “During COVID, we had everything shut down. Now, we can start getting back on a regular routine, which seems to help and benefit all the inmate population.

“A lady who has her own shop in the community that comes to cut hair has been coming in for longer than I’ve been here.”

Virtual Visit System

Hornberger also said there was nothing much new to report on the virtual visit system for inmates with family and friends.

“I have been getting very few emails back and forth from the company, and it was an accounting issue. They have all the tablets and all the equipment set up at the jail. They’re working on the back end with our IT department that gets everything working a hundred percent before they pass them out to the inmates.”

Kitchen Dishwasher

There was better news about the installation of a kitchen dishwasher.

“They’re installing everything this morning (Thursday). Hopefully, it doesn’t interfere too much with our normal operations, and the company is installing it.”

In other items:

• The population of the jail remains low with 38 commitments during June and releases of 40; the average population was 60.97 inmates. As of Thursday morning’s meeting, there were 21 females, 42 males, and three temporary transfers.

• During the month of June, 19 inmates were seen by the contracted psychiatrist, and 58 were seen by Seneca Medical. The jail counselor had 153 visits from inmates. There were seven inmates under suicide watch.

• All the officers in the county have their own personal county emails now.

“We’ve been utilizing the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) training programs available over the Internet,” said Hornberger.

“There are hundreds of trainings through CCAP on the web. As a county affiliate with the new email addresses, we can get training on just about everything, and a lot of them deal with corrections. The trainings are free.”

• An executive session for personnel was held at the end of the meeting, but no actions were planned following the session.

• Board members attending included Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley, Treasurer Karyn Montana, Sheriff Rex Munsee, and Judge Sara Seidle Patton.

