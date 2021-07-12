 

Vehicle Rolls Several Times, Slams into Tree off Route 157 in Suspected DUI-Related Accident

Monday, July 12, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsPINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle rolled over several times and slammed into a tree on State Route 157 on July 4.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, on State Route 157 just west of Dutch Road, in Pinegrove Township, Clarion County.

Police say 20-year-old Colton R. Knepp, of Brockway, was operating a 2012 Nissan Maxima traveling east on State Route 157 and negotiating a left curve when the vehicle left the roadway, then re-entered it. The vehicle left the roadway again as Knepp lost control of it. It finally rolled over several times before striking a tree and coming to a final rest.

Knepp was using a seatbelt and was not injured.

Pinegrove Township Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Minich’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

According to police, the crash is being investigated as a suspected DUI crash.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Saturday, July 10, 2021.


