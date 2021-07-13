A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

