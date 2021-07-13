Area Woman Injured in Suspected DUI Rollover Crash on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman was injured in a suspected DUI rollover crash that occurred last week on State Route 68.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:57 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, on State Route 68, near Over Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 53-year-old Carla M. Layton, of Parker, was operating a 2002 Jeep Wrangler traveling north on State Route 68 when the vehicle went off the eastern shoulder and struck a tree.

The vehicle then continued northeast off the roadway, hit a culvert, went airborne, rolled, and landed on its roof. It came to a final rest on its roof facing southeast.

Layton suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Presbyterian by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

She was using a seat belt.

According to police, charges are pending investigation as a suspected DUI-related crash.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, July 12, 2021.

