Charles H. “Chuck” Gould, age 87, of Sligo, PA, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born on July 13, 1933 in Manorville, PA, the son of Richard and Twila N. (Lukehart) Gould.

Chuck served for nine years as a member of the US Army and then served in the US Reserves for four years. During his time in the Army, he lived in Germany for three years and also spent time in Alaska. Music was his passion and he loved playing bluegrass music; he even had his own band in Germany.

Chuck worked for the C&K Coal Company for 21 years and was a member of Sligo Presbyterian Church. His lifelong dream was to build a shanty in the woods and he was proud that he accomplished that dream after he retired.

Chuck will be remembered for his love for his family and for playing the Doghouse Bass and guitar.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 50 years, Geraldine M. “Gerry” (Whitmer) Gould, who he married August 1, 1970; sons, Richard C. Gould of Erie and Chris G. Gould and girlfriend Debbie of Erie; grandchildren, Charles V. Gould, Richard J. Gould and wife Julie, Missy Gould and Nicholas Gould and wife Gabrielle; seven great-grandchildren, Chloe, Victor, Ricky, Gage, Zachary, Ryan and Ellie Rose; and sister, Joan Eileen Forrester of Cowansville.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, William, Ray and Allen Davis; sister, Carol Baker; father-in-law, Wilson Whitmer, and mother-in-law, Margaret Summerville Whitmer.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Sligo Presbyterian Church, 403 Colerain St., Sligo, PA 16255 from 12:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 1:00PM with the Pastor Ed Rudiger officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Rimersburg American Legion Post #454 and the VFW Post #7132.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the American Lung Association, Harrisburg Chapter, 3001 Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To express online condolences to Chuck’s family, visit: http://www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

