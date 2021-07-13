Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Neapolitan Cookies

These tricolor treats are fun to eat and easy to make!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1-1/2 cups sugar



1 large egg, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon almond extract6 drops red food coloring1/2 cup chopped walnuts1-ounce unsweetened chocolate, melted

Directions

-Line a 9×5-in. loaf pan with waxed paper, letting ends extend up sides. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture.

-Divide dough into 3 portions. Mix almond extract and food coloring into 1 portion; spread evenly into prepared pan. Mix walnuts into another portion; spread evenly over the first layer. Mix melted chocolate into the remaining portion; spread over top. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

-Preheat oven to 350°. Lifting with waxed paper, remove dough from pan. Cut lengthwise in half; cut each half crosswise into 1/8-in. slices.

-Place 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until the edges are firm, 10-12 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool. Enjoy!

