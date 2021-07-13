Local Woman Working to Bring Library to Life for Teens

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After many months without in-person programming, Clarion Free Library is coming back to life, thanks in part to the effort of a local woman.

Rose Ganoe grew up in the Kossuth area, but spent a lot of time in downtown Clarion, particularly in her teen years, when she began working at her family’s business, The Tavern.

Starting as a bus girl and working her way up to waitressing and even some bartending after she finished high school at Keystone, Rose then went on to attend Clarion University.

While her initial plan was to become a teacher, she ended up on a different path.

“I realized that teachers are really a special breed, and I just don’t have the patience for it,” Ganoe told exploreClarion.com.

After switching from the teaching program to the Bachelor of Arts degree in English, Ganoe was uncertain about what she wanted to do next, until a conversation with a professor, Dr. Melissa Downes, gave her the idea of moving on to a Master’s Degree in Library Science.

“All of my professors were happy when I got accepted into all the Master’s programs I applied for, but she (Dr. Downes) was really my cheerleader,” Ganoe noted.

After being accepted to several Master’s programs, Ganoe chose to go on to Drexel University in Philadelphia. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been living primarily in the Clarion area.

For her capstone project, she was initially working on virtual projects for a library in Wisconsin, but the advent of the COVID-19 vaccine and the reopening of most libraries made the projects no longer necessary.

Since she was still residing in the Clarion area, she then decided to contact Clarion Free Library and see if she could complete her capstone project there.

“I wanted to try my hand at in-person programming because it’s one of the bigger things for a public library.”

Ganoe is currently helping with the summer reading program, but she is also helping to rebuild the young adult programming. As a part of that rebuilding effort, Ganoe has created an online survey for teens in the area.

“I want to create programs that the teens of the town and surrounding area will really be interested in, and I think the best way to find out what they’re interested in is to ask them.”

The survey is intended for ages 10 to 17, and is available here.

Ganoe said she hopes to help with the creation of programs that will allow the library to become more integrated into the lives of teens and young adults in the area.

“At the moment, it seems like only the older generation is using the library, but I want the whole community to want to participate and have fun here.

“I want people to think of the library as a place they can go and know they belong. I’m hoping that through the survey and the programs I create, I can help start making that happen.”

