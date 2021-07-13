 

Featured Local Job: Auto Body Technician

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 @ 02:07 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Gatesman Autobody, in Lucinda, is currently seeking a Collision Repair and Automotive Painter.

Combo technician, body repair, and automotive painting.

Looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays. Tool Program. Training programs. Paid Vacation. Medical, Vision, and Dental Insurance Available. Employee Discount.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235. Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.


