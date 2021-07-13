 

Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident that occurred on July 4 on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 48.6, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Chase T. Strother, of Berwick, Pa., was operating a 2008 Dodge Avenger, traveling east on Interstate 80, when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, causing him to lose control.

According to police, Strother’s vehicle was pushed from the rear, forcing it near the guide rail on the left side of the roadway. It then went back into the middle of the left lane before cutting back across the lane into the guide rail. After the vehicle struck the guide rail, it began to rotate, and after making one complete rotation while traveling down the guide rail, it rotated out into the center of the road and came to a final rest near the fog line on the right side of the road.

Police say the unidentified vehicle that struck Strother’s vehicle did not stop and continued eastbound.

Strother suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

He was not using a seat belt.

Strother’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Frye’s Towing.

Emlenton Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Strother was cited for a license violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, July 12, 2021.


