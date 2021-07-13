

Martha Beach Evans died July 9, 2021 in Brighton Township of Beaver, PA under hospice care at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows.

Born in the village of Pearl, Venango County, PA, on April 24, 1927, she was the daughter of Rulif James Beach and Katharine Pettit Beach. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin High School and a 1949 graduate of Findlay College in Ohio.

Martha was a librarian in the Findlay Public Library for one year, until moving to Pennsylvania with her husband in 1950, where she became a proofreader for the Beaver County Times, Beaver PA, for 17 years, retiring in 1983.

A long-time member of First Church of God in New Brighton, Martha enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, family game nights, eating out, and hiking park trails.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Gail Franklin Evans in 2015; grandson Adam Michael Fraser in 2006; all of her siblings, including sister Clementine in 1914, sister Viola Beach DuGar in 1976, brother James P. Beach in 1999, sister Lucile Beach Rosen in 2004, and twin sister Mary Beach Miller in 2020.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Nancy Evans, Spring Mills PA; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Evans-Kanell and Jim Kanell, Sewickley; daughter and son-in-law, Deanne and Les Fraser, Hopewell Township; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Daniel Albers, Brighton Township. Grandchildren are Brian Sullivan, Amy Greene, Heidi Coburn, Christopher Yorks, and Kate Sanfilippo. Great-grandchildren are Dalton Fraser, Eve Fraser, Brody Greene, Aubrey Sanfilippo, JoAnn Sanfilippo, Grace Yorks, Cecelia Yorks, and Jules Coburn.

There will be no viewing. Burial of the ashes will be in Hickory Grove Church of God Cemetery, Village of Pearl, Venango County, PA. Professional services were handled by the Noll Funeral Home Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of St Barnabas Beaver Meadows for their excellent and compassionate care.

