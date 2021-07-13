SPONSORED: Ordered: 7-12-2021 Diastasis Rectus Abdominis is Treatable at West Park Rehab

SENECA, Pa. – The physical therapists at West Park Rehab help patients with DRA manage their symptoms, improve their strength and stamina, and safely return to their regular activities.

The physical therapists at West Park Rehab are movement experts who improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement. You can contact their physical therapists directly for an evaluation.

What Is Diastasis Rectus Abdominis?

Diastasis rectus abdominis is a separation of the left and right sides of the outermost abdominal (stomach) muscle. It is caused by forces that stretch the connective tissue called the linea alba. This condition most often occurs in pregnancy, but also may occur in infants, older women, and men.

The most common cause of DRA is pregnancy. As the fetus grows, the uterus expands and increases pressure against the stomach wall. This pressure causes the connective tissue to widen, increasing space between the right and left sides of the muscle. It may be noticed during or after pregnancy. Typically, DRA develops during the second or third trimester when the fetus grows most rapidly. DRA often resolves on its own during the first three months after the birth (postpartum). Other potential causes for DRA include:

Frequent or rapid changes in weight

Stomach obesity

Genetics

Poor training technique or overloading the stomach wall during heavy lifting activities

Several factors may make a person more prone to developing DRA. These include age, being pregnant with multiple children, and having had many pregnancies. The stomach muscles have many important functions within the body. These muscles aid in postural support, movement, breathing, and protection of the internal organs.

For some people, a DRA may:

Persist after pregnancy

Change the appearance of the stomach muscles

Result in reduced muscle strength

For someone juggling the normal stresses of a new baby, discomfort, weakness, and changes to postural control, the added muscle weakness from a DRA may impact the quality of life.

How Does It Feel?

Separated stomach muscles are usually painless and often have no symptoms. Some people, however, report problems that may be related to DRA that can include:

Appearance

Discomfort

Difficulty doing certain activities

A person with DRA may experience any of the following symptoms:

A separation of the rectus abdominis muscle that is visible and felt by touching the stomach

Feelings of “flabbiness” in the stomach muscles

Low back, pelvic, or hip pain

Poor trunk posture

Feeling weak through the midsection

Doming or tenting of the middle of the stomach. This can occur during activities such as lifting, rolling over in bed, or certain exercises

How Is It Diagnosed?

Your physical therapist will review your medical history and conduct a thorough interview. For women, this may include specific questions about:

Pregnancies

Labor and delivery history

Type of delivery (cesarean or vaginal)

Pain

Activities that make your symptoms better or worse

History of abdominal organ illness or surgeries

Types and level of physical demands at work, home, and sport

Your physical therapist also will ask you when your symptoms began and how they impact your daily life.

They will gently feel your stomach muscle (palpate) to find if it has separated. Your physical therapist also will assess factors that can influence your strength, mobility, and endurance.

These factors can include your:

Posture

Breathing

Flexibility

Overall muscle strength

Movement patterns during certain activities

How Can a Physical Therapist Help?

Physical therapy is a very effective way to manage the symptoms of DRA. It can improve your strength and stamina so you can return to normal activities. Your physical therapist may help you with:

Education. Your physical therapist can identify which movements or activities to modify or avoid as you recover. They will help you safely progress your activities as you heal. Your physical therapist will teach you safe and effective ways to regain your full function, so you can return to the activities that you enjoy.

Postural training. Learning to engage the deep core muscles through posture and breathing is one of the most important parts of treatment for people with DRA. This involves posture training and breathing to activate your deep core muscles as a unit.

Postural training will focus on the:

Transverse abdominis muscles

Diaphragm

Low back muscles

Pelvic floor muscles

Your physical therapist will show you ways to do daily activities, such as lifting and carrying a baby or other objects. These methods will help to strengthen and reduce pressure on your stomach muscles

Exercise training. There are four layers of stomach muscles, and all are important in DRA rehabilitation.

These muscles are the:

Transverse abdominis

Internal and external obliques

Rectus abdominis

The physical therapists at West Park Rehab can teach you the right type and intensity of exercises for your condition and goals. They can help you progress through them as you get stronger. Your physical therapist can address muscle imbalances. They also can show you stretches and diaphragm releases to help restore normal breathing patterns.

Bracing. Taping or braces for the abdominal region can provide support for some women with DRA during pregnancy. Your physical therapist also may recommend the use of support in the early phases of recovery. Support garments put the abdominal muscles in a more normal position. The tape or brace may remind you to safely use your core muscles during activities that increase pressure on the stomach. A brace or tape does not make your muscles weaker. Physical therapists treating pregnant women can make sure a support brace or garment is right for use during pregnancy.

Electrical muscle stimulation. This treatment may be used by a physical therapist to reduce DRA. It is used after pregnancy and in other adult populations. Electrical muscle stimulation gently activates the rectus abdominis muscle. It has been shown to improve function and reduce the amount of separation.

Our Women’s Health team of therapists is located in our Seneca location. Dr. Shaina O’Brien, DPT and Brandy Brady, PTA RYT together have completed a Women’s Health Certification program. Dr. O’Brien is a Level 1 Certified Women’s Health Physical Therapist. The Women’s Health program provides highly skilled therapy focused on pelvic pain, urinary dysfunction, and postnatal care.

West Park Rehab has been successfully treating diastasis rectus abdominus for over 20 years. Help is available.

You can request an appointment using this link. https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer

Or call their offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca 814-493-8631





