State Police Investigating Window Shot Out of Residence on Route 208

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident where a window was shot out of residence located on State Route 208.

Around 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a broken window at a residence on State Route 208, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say through investigation, it was determined that a BB was shot at the window of the residence causing $200.00 damage to the window and $20.00 damage to the window screen.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-base State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, July 12, 2021.

