Men Charged in Violent Robbery, Assault in Jefferson County Sentenced to State Prison

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has announced that two Jamestown, New York men have received lengthy state prison sentences regarding their involvement in a January 25, 2021 violent home invasion and armed robbery in Anita, Pa.

The incident culminated in a high-speed police chase and vehicle crash in Rose Township, just outside of Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

On June 16, 2021, Dennis Penhollow, Jr. was sentenced to 18 to 50 years after pleading guilty to Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, six counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Robbery, and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

On the same day, Blake T. Truver was sentenced to 19 to 5 3 years after pleading guilty to Burglary, Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking (six counts), Fleeing, and Attempting to Elude Officers, Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Recklessly Endangering Another Person (five counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts) and Simple Assault.

“These two actors violently forced the victim’s door open, struck her over the head with a tire iron and then continued to violently assault her while threatening her with a knife they got from the victim’s kitchen,” Burkett stated.

“They proceeded to steal six firearms, guitars, and other property and then fled when they were caught in the act. The Pennsylvania State Police quickly responded and were led on a chase at speeds well-exceeding 100 miles per hour which ended in a spectacular crash just outside of Brookville.”

“Such a violent incident sounds like crimes you would expect to hear about in Philadelphia or Chicago. When people come to Jefferson County and engage in this kind of terrible crime, we want to make sure they don’t get a Philadelphia or Chicago-style sentence. These men will be off the streets for about two decades as a result of our efforts.”

Burkett thanked the Pennsylvania State Police for their work and involvement in the case, as well as Judge John H. Foradora for a sentence that matched the gravity of the offenses.

RELATED:

Second Man Man Charged in Violent Robbery, Assault in McCalmont Township Waives Hearing

Man Accused of Violent Robbery, Assault in McCalmont Township Waives Hearing

Charges Filed Against New York Man Accused of Violent Robbery, Assault in McCalmont Township

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.