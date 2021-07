Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS

Full-Time Loan Officer

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union is seeking a friendly, detail-oriented person to fill a full-time Loan Officer position at the Clarion Branch.

Lending experience preferred. Come join one of the most member-focused credit unions in the nation.

Benefits include:

Competitive starting salary

Generous Incentive Plan – 10+% of base salary

401k plan with employer match

Paid time off

Health, dental and vision insurance

Interested candidates, please send resume and cover letter to: [email protected]

Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Operators.

Class A CDL Truck Driver requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL in good standing

Operator requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Requirements for all applicants:

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Assembler – Franklin

$11/hr temp to perm 1st shift

Responsible for assembly of various safety products including safety harnesses, retractable safety lines, and metal assemblies.

Duties include, but are not limited to raw material processing, cutting/marking raw materials, sub-assembly of sewn products, packaging, and operation of light machinery (presses, grommet machines, etc.).

Temp to perm 90 days.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED; ability to stand/walk for up to 3 hours at a time, with the regular lifting of 5-10 pounds.

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Industrial Sewer

Operates a programmed industrial sewing machine to prepare safety harnesses, belts, and other products for final assembly. Must be reliable.

Temp to perm 90 days.

Benefits available after full-time hire.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED.

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st shift opening for Packaging Assistant

– A long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.

$10/hour

Job Requirements:

Must be able to stand, sit, bend, and lift

Must have basic math skills

Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

Count product

Pack product in boxes

Prepare boxes for shipping

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Production Slabber Needed in Titusville

2nd & 3rd shifts.

– A potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits*

This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses

Assist in bagging – fill, sew, and stack bags on pallets

General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.

Required:

High school diploma/GED

Steel-toed boots

Valid driver’s license

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift – 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

$10-$11/hr

Must have steel toes

Prior grinding experience preferred, but not required

Debur and grind various surfaces

Understand and maintain job specs

Ensure equipment is set up and run properly

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Lumber Handlers

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

$10/hr (wage increases)

Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner

Lift up to 50#

Quality control and flip plywood with a partner

Use of air nailer and various saws after training

Must be reliable

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation

The County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

SALARY: $26,528.66 (35 hr salary)

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice, the behavioral sciences, law enforcement, or a related human services field

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: July 24, 2021

FLSA STATUS: Non- Exempt

UNION STATUS: Union

REPORTS TO: DEPUTY DIRECTOR

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or, juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position monitors activities, counsels and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision-making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one(1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university(at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Pre-employment physical

Pre-employment psychological

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state and local laws, legal codes, court procedures, and executive orders affecting juvenile probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/ personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction and drug testing methods. Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts, facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job-related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

Specific job duties include the following:

Inform juvenile offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post-release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health, or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned juvenile offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of probation, including attendance at FARM, SAP, CASSP, IEP, and other meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged probation violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends, and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned juvenile offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the JCMS system of all direct contact with juvenile offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, school officials, service providers, etc.

Write reports describing the offender’s progress. Make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of probation are not complied with.

Conduct Social History investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use in dispositional proceedings and prepare written summaries and placement review reports as directed.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to probation supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment prior to the dispositional hearing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of juvenile offenders for release from placement and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs, and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies, placement staff, school officials, and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community.

Attend training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and complete all certification requirements.

Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work-related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of juveniles under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist adult officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold, and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.

Sales Associate

F.L. Crooks and Co.

Do you Love People? Love Sales? Love Fashion? if so, then F.L. Crooks and Co. is looking for you!

They offer competitive wages–with a commission!

Join their team of great people with a nice working environment! This job could be split as part-time with 2 candidates.

Saturdays are a must– Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

F.L. Crooks is willing to be flexible with hours to accommodate their “family”.

Open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed on Sundays.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $15.00 per hour

Email your resume to [email protected] or drop your resume off at the store.

Please no phone calls.

Direct Service Professionals

UCIP

UCIP is accepting applications for Full-Time Direct Service Professionals in their Day Services & Residential Programs.

These positions may require evening and weekend availability depending on the shift. You will be providing support to individuals with developmental disabilities in a group home and community setting.

If you are compassionate, organized, reliable, professional, and want to make a difference in someone’s life, contact UCIP today!

UCIP provides services and care to individuals with developmental disabilities. They provide services in Clarion, Crawford, and Venango Counties.

Why UCIP?

Starting Wage of $14.00 per hour

Fully paid health insurance, vision insurance, and dental insurance for all full-time positions after 90 days

Matching retirement plan

Excellent paid time off after 90 days

Paid holidays

Paid Training

Applicants should be motivated and reliable with a solid work history; must pass a pre-employment drug screening and medical examination; have favorable ACT 33 and 34 clearances; and a valid driver’s license with a receipt of a satisfactory driving record.

Please apply in person at the UCIP nearest to you.

UCIP Day Services of Venango County

33 Seneca Street

Oil City, PA

UCIP Residential Services of Venango County

155 East Bissell Ave.

Oil City, PA

Clarion County

11289 Route 322

Shippenville, PA

Crawford County

18282 Technology Drive

Suite 202, Meadville, PA

No telephone calls please. Equal Opportunity Employer.

General Plant Positions at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries currently has openings for General Plant Positions in Oil City & Reno.

$15 – $20 per hour

FULL-TIME

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco.

Perhaps the biggest benefits for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training.

Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been important tenants of Webco’s success.

By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Duties:

Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube forming mill.

Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment, and ensuring the quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

Comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, cancer, short-term and long-term disability, life insurance, employee assistance program, 401(k) plan with a match, educational reimbursement, paid holidays and vacation, training and development opportunities, and profit-sharing.

Hours:

Shifts consist of 12 hours, various days of the week, and either day shift (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. – 6 a.m.).

Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week.

Typical physical demands:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout the manufacturing process.

Most jobs are fast-paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.

Apply on their website: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=27625&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Home Health Team.

CFVNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 45 years.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Full-time employees are eligible for health, dental, vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Special Education Teachers

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 is currently accepting applications for Special Education Teachers.

Two Full-Time Special Education Teachers (Emotional/Learning Support at Pathways)

Full-time, 185-day, professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Application Deadline: July 19, 2021

Send completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. The application packet includes, but not limited to, a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

Client Services Manager

BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care has an immediate opening for a Client Services Manager in their Meadville, PA Office.

If you are looking for an exciting career opportunity in a growing industry, a Client Services Manager could be the position for you. BAYADA believes that its clients and their families deserve home health care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability. They want you to apply your energy and skills in this dynamic, entrepreneurial environment and become an integral part of a caring, professional team that is instrumental in providing the highest quality care to their clients.

The Client Services Manager will:

Provide superior customer service and quality home care

Focus on managing the coordination of client services and emergent scheduling issues

Manage your Client Services Manager caseload while proactively growing it

Build lasting relationships with clients, referral sources, payors and community organizations

Develop strong, communicative relationships with the team

Maintain effective fiscal management of your caseload by monitoring metrics (admissions, % Medicare, referrals rejected by reason, etc.)

Client Services Managers will partner with Clinical Managers to provide supervision and support to field employees

Qualifications for a Client Services Manager:

Bachelor degree is required

Prior medical office or home care experience preferred

Prior supervisory experience a plus

Demonstrated record of successfully taking on increased responsibility (goal achievement)

Ambition to grow and advance beyond current position

Strong computer skills required (electronic medical record)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

BAYADA Offers:

Comprehensive salary

Medical / Dental / Prescription / Vision

Paid time off

Weekly Pay

Tuition reimbursement

401k with company match

About BAYADA

Founded in 1975 by J. Mark Baiada, BAYADA Home Health Care provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and assistive care services to children, adults, and seniors in the comfort of their homes. BAYADA employs more than 26,000 nurses, home health aides, therapists, medical social workers, and other home health care professionals who serve their communities in 22 states from more than 345 offices, with locations in Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Korea, Canada, and the UK.

In 2019, Baiada oversaw the company’s unprecedented transition to a not-for-profit organization to ensure BAYADA’s mission, purpose, and business model would endure, and to help BAYADA realize its vision of helping millions of people worldwide experience a better quality of life at home.

BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc., and its associated entities and joint venture partners, are Equal Opportunity Employers and qualified applicants will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, religion, gender and gender identity, nationality and origin, disability, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, and experiences.

To apply visit their website: https://jobs.bayada.com/job/meadville/client-services-manager/153/9809667488

Multiple Positions at Beverage Air

Beverage Air

Beverage Air, located in Brookville currently has openings for the following positions:

Weekday Assembly Line Worker

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now

Part-Time/Summer Employment – Assembly Line Worker

As a part-time Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating our innovative, high-quality refrigeration products.

Job Highlights:

Monday – Wednesday/7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$15/hour

On-the-job training

No nights or weekends!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Use hand tools

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

You must be at least 18 years old.

Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Job Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.00 per hour

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now

Weekend Assembly Line Worker

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. They are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Accounting/Bookkeeping Team Member

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

Computer Support & Associates, Inc. located on South 5th Ave, near I-80, is looking for an individual to join our Accounting/Bookkeeping team.

Due to employee retirement, they are hiring immediately.

In this role, the candidate will be trained by owners/staff to perform a range of AP/AR/GL accounting/bookkeeping and assist the bid team related to the accounts payable/receivable process.

Work Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., working with team members in a family business that showcases the vision, style, and values of the founder.

Duties and Responsibilities: Calling a large number of vendors to obtain cost, bid estimating of wiring, cameras, VoIP phone jobs, creating purchase orders, placing orders verbally and via web portals, coding to general ledger chart of accounts, (knowledge of manual debits and credits T accounting a plus) receiving products, processing and verifying invoices, reconcile invoice discrepancies, tracking and recording purchase orders and backorders, processing weekly AP check payments, as well as online credit card payments, creating AP/AR/GL reports on a regular basis, perform monthly bank reconciliations, and audit and reconciliation of account purchases and sales orders.

The ideal candidate is a person that is incredibly detail-oriented, has the ability to work independently and in group settings, can prioritize daily/weekly/monthly tasks, processes a strong skillset of analytic abilities, time management, solid written and verbal communication skills.

An associate’s degree in accounting preferred or 2-3 years experience with accounts payable/receivable and the entire GL accounting process is acceptable. Must be very proficient with answering phones, answering doors, helping customers, knowledgeable in MS Office, including Outlook, Word, Excel, Publisher, Quickbooks, and have fast typing skills, paper filing, and operating paperless scanning system. Our ideal candidate would be a person that has a curious interest in the technology world, including networks, servers, computers, VoIP business phones, security cameras, wiring, services, supplies. The candidate must be willing to change and adapt, as technology constantly changes.

​

Benefits include working at hourly wage (based on experience) with approx. 5 overtime hours per week, two-week vacation, seven paid holidays, 401k plan (after waiting period), health insurance (after waiting period), and working in a family team-atmosphere, where most of the team has been employed for over 15 to 20 years each.

Send a detailed resume with 3 work references to [email protected] by July 9th. Any questions, please call Kim between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 814-226-7456.

Full-Time Police Officer

Knox Borough

Knox Borough is now accepting applications for a Full-time Police Officer.

Applicant must meet the following requirements:

Must be 21 years of age, be Act 120 certified, and have a clean criminal and driving history.

Prior law enforcement experience a plus.

The successful applicant will be offered a competitive wage based on experience. The benefits package includes vacation pay, holiday pay, health, vision, and dental insurance, and pension vested after 5 years.

Applications can be printed off of knoxborough.com or picked up at the Knox Borough Building.

Please submit applications to Knox Borough at 620 South Main Street, PO Box 366, Knox, PA 16232

County of Clarion is Hiring

County of Clarion

Clarion County is hiring for the following positions within multiple departments.

Please visit their website below for the full ads, to get more information on the positions, and for the Clarion County Application.

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

Applications can also be picked up at:

Clarion County Administration Building

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Completed applications can be emailed to: [email protected]

Or mailed to:

Human Resources

330 Main Street, Room 111

Clarion, PA 16214

Description: Benefits for Full-Time employees with Clarion County include up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. Non-exempt employees receive 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

If you have any questions, please feel free to call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812.

Children and Youth Services Caseworker 1 – Ongoing – $13.59/hour starting rate

Full Time – 40 hours/week

Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

Description: To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: July 6th, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Caseworker 1 – Independent Living – $13.59/hour starting rate

Full Time- 40 hours/week

Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

Description: To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: July 6th, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Caseworker – Screener – $13.59 – $14.13/hour starting rate

Full Time – 40 hours/week

Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

Description: The goal of this position is to receive, evaluate, and assess referrals and requests for service to determine whether or not a child is abused, neglected, abandoned, exploited, a status offender, or otherwise at risk and in need of services by Children and Youth Services or other appropriate community service agencies. The focus of services at the Intake level shall be to evaluate the possibility, degree, or frequency of risks, to ensure the safety and welfare of the child(ren) and to develop an appropriate plan of action to alleviate the risk issue(s), while initiating agency services and/or referrals to collaborative services to meet the needs of the child(ren) and family. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent further injury, assess current referral information, evaluate all allegations and provide services so that family unity can be preserved, if at all possible

Qualifications: Six months of experience as a County Caseworker 1; or a bachelor’s degree with social welfare major and 6 months of professional social casework experience in a public or private social service agency; or a bachelor’s degree with concludes or is supplemented by 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and one year of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency; or any equivalent combination of experience and training which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Deadline to Apply: July 6th, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Commissioners Office

Clarion County Helper – Salary Range: $9.00 – $12.00/hour

Temporary Part Time Positions

Description: This position performs an array of functions to help Clarion County with its projects and goals. Position performs standardized duties that follow established methods and procedures. The employee is expected to perform with limited guidance after the work process is learned and on regular assignments. The position is assigned to work in various county departments as needed, with a focus on assisting the Maintenance Department.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background.

Corrections

Corrections Officer – Starting salary: $12.00/hour, $13.59/hour upon completion of probation.

Part Time Positions

Description:

Provide security and supervision of inmates at all times

Enforces established rules and regulations

Keep track of inmates through headcounts

Maintains logs and inmates scheduled activities

Ensures housing areas are clean and in good order

Searches inmates

Escorts inmates to and from cells

Supervise inmates assigned work duties

Prepare and maintain reports

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12-hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Applicants must be able to pass a pre-employment physical and drug screening.

Department of Public Safety

911 Dispatcher Trainee – Starting salary: $12.00/hour, $13.59/hour upon certification.

Full Time – 36/48 hours/week

Description: This position would best be filled by someone who is detail-oriented, focused, and has good communication skills. Some duties of this position include but are not limited to:

Becoming certified as an Emergency Medical, Police, and Fire Dispatcher.

Dispatching local EMS, Fire, and Police Agencies to emergency and non-emergency calls.

Working with multiple agencies including PEMA and FEMA, PennDOT on road conditions, surrounding counties on large-scale incidents, Emergency Management on hazmat scenarios and large-scale incidents, and more.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12-hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Qualifying applicants will be required to pass a test consisting of basic reading, typing, memory, and multitasking skills.

Elections

Voter Registration Coordinator -Salary Range: $32,500 – $35,750/year

Full Time – 40 hours/week

Description: This is an upper-level clerical position that is responsible for managing and coordinating the various activities related to maintaining updated county-wide voter registration records and performing the associated duties that are required to prepare for the Primary and General Elections each year.

Qualifications: Associate Degree in business or a related field. Two years of working experience in a government or administrative office environment; or any acceptable combination of education, training, and work experience. Computer knowledge is required. Some knowledge or experience in working with voter registration and elections is preferred, but not required.

Deadline to Apply: July 2, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities

Children’s Resource Navigator – Salary Range: $31,200 – $34,320/year

Full Time – 40 hours/week

Description: Duties include planning, coordinating, and evaluation of services for the child and Adolescent Service System Program (CASSP) target population (i.e. children and adolescents with serious mental health problems) and to those at risk of developing serious mental health problems. System of Care coordinator-serve as the county liaison for the System of Care (SOC) project for the duration of the grant. Child and Community Liaison- Act as a liaison between the Clarion County Mental Health Dept. and area child service agencies.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in a related social service field. Two years of experience working in the field of mental health.

Deadline to Apply: July 2, 2021 by 4 p.m.

Sheriff’s Department

Clerk Typist II

Salary: $12.80/hour starting, $13.90/hour upon completion of probation period

Full Time – 37.5 hours/week

Description: This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Issuance of Conceal Carry Permits. Docketing Common Pleas Warrants and Protection from Abuse Orders. Answering phone calls coming into the Sheriff’s Department, taking messages, and redirecting calls to the appropriate person. Performs public contact work in providing assistance, gathering information, resolving complaints, and providing information. Performs basic accounting tasks including collecting and receiving monies due to the office and maintains accurate records of such collections. Sort and distribute incoming mail. Coordinate the transport of prisoners to correctional facilities.

Qualifications: High School Diploma or equivalent required. One year of clerical or office support experience. Any equivalent combination of acceptable education and experience.

Deadline to Apply: July 2, 2021 by 4 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

Supervisor of Special Education

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is currently accepting applications for a Supervisor of Special Education opening.

Position currently available – Deadline July 8, 2021

Supervisor of Special Education

Full-time, 10 month, permanent position (203 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the administration in the mid-western PA region. Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification. Requires updated clearances for working in schools. Please note, a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well (hiring would be contingent on your completing the necessary certification).

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, supervision, and management for all special education programs and services in concert with the Director of Special Education at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, with an emphasis on the supervision of the K-12 special education programming; coordinate services of RIU6 with school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner; facilitate and implement Individualized Education Plans for students; make professional development presentations to staff and district personnel; and provide the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.

Send completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs in Shippenville currently has a full-time position opening for a laborer.

Hours would be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

Job Description:

Job entails bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers. Applicant must be able to lift 50 pound and 100 pound bags.

Contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 or 814-849-0175 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to [email protected] or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.00 – $22.53 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry-level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Are you interested in changing the lives of this “at-risk” population?

Abraxas needs leaders who are dedicated to supporting others.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the unit. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding, and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback.

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Responds to step 1 grievances.

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking

Klapec Trucking company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty, one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are they.

Join them for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time hauling dedicated regional freight from the local area. Opportunity includes a complete benefits package, quality equipment, and driver-friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of their team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Equipment Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for Class A CDL Truck Drivers and Equipment Operators.

Class A CDL Truck Driver requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL in good standing

Operator requirements:

Minimum of 2 years of experience

Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Requirements for all applicants:

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What they offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

Multiple Positions at UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is currently hiring for multiple positions in both their Parker and Emlenton locations.

Parker

Day and Afternoon shift General Labor/Mill

Cutting, banding, and stacking wood components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Truss Assembler

Assemble truss with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Day shift Industrial Assembler

Assemble pallets, crates, and shipping boxes

Other duties as required

Must be able to use a variety of hand and pneumatic tools safely and comfortably

Experience reading a tape measure preferred

Emlenton

Day Shift Wall Builder

Assemble wall panels with pre-cut components

Other duties as required

Experience reading a tape measure is preferred

Competitive wages and production bonus with most positions. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential.

Employees of UFP Industries enjoy many benefits including:

Medical, dental, vision, and hospital indemnity insurance

401k

Profit sharing

9 paid holidays

40 hours unpaid vacation after 60 days, 40 hours paid vacation after a year

Too many more to list!

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

Paraprofessional

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill and opening for a Paraprofessional.

This position will be available at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: July 9, 2021 or Until Position is Filled

Outside Sales Representative

Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company

The Brookville Glove Manufacturing Company in Brookville, PA currently has an opening for an Outside Sales Representative.

Job Summary:

This position will focus on the development and growth of sales for our PPE safety products.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for generating leads, advancing sales process, sales bidding, closing new business, achieving/assisting in the achievement of opportunity-based sales quotas.

Conduct research to identify leads and reach business targets through telephone, email, webinar, and in person.

Participate in the planning and execution of company marketing activities providing vital input based on his/hers interactions with prospects.

Cold call and meet with potential customers to generate sales.

Generate business by working an assigned residential territory selling embroidery and printed products.

Abides to procedures set by Company for sales processes and reporting daily sales activities.

Required Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills(friendly, personable, positive personality).

Highly motivated to sell with a desire to succeed.

Customer-focused, results oriented.

Professional demeanor and attire.

Strong commuter skills, Microsoft office, outlook, excel, and order entry.

Willing to travel for sales trips.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $30,000.00 – $50,000.00 per year

If you are interested in applying for this position at Brookville Glove, click here to download their employee application. Completed applications may be faxed to (814)653-7306 or emailed to [email protected]

Communication Representative

Central Electric Cooperative

Central Electric Cooperative is searching for a communication professional to build positive internal and external relationships with employees, membership, and foster community partnerships.

Related degree with a minimum of 3 years experience preferred. Strong written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal skills, the ability to effectively handle competing priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently is required.

The successful candidate should possess experience with print and electronic communication, media relations, website and intranet, social media, graphic design, photography, and public speaking skills. Electric cooperative or electric industry experience is a plus. Local travel is required.

Please submit resume to:

Central Electric Co-op

P.O. Box 329

Parker, PA 16049

Attn: HR

or email to [email protected]

Review of resumes will begin immediately. Position open until filled. EOE.

Full-Time Secretary

Clarion County law firm

Clarion County law firm seeks a full-time legal secretary.

Responsibilities include reception, document preparation, appointment planning, and coordination.

Candidates should have good phone communication, interpersonal and organization skills, prior secretarial experience preferred, but not required, and proficiency with MS Word and computer knowledge required.

Salary and benefits commensurate with experience.

Please send resume to PO Box 461, Clarion, PA 16214.

Several Openings with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer – Franklin and Grove City

1st and 2nd shift openings for Packaging Assistant

Long-term position that offers incentives and wage increases.

$10/hr

Job Requirements:

Must be able to stand, sit, bend and lift

Must have basic math skills

Must be reliable

Duties (but not limited to):

Count product

Pack product in boxes

Prepare boxes for shipping

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Production Slabber Needed in Titusville

2nd & 3rd shifts.

Potential for temporary to permanent that will include wage increase and benefits *

This position offers a wage increase after 6 months ($12) if not hired on as a permanent employee.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Assist in slabbing – fill and pull slabs from presses

Assist in bagging – fill, sew and stack bags on pallets

General labor duties – pressure washing, landscaping, painting etc.

Required:

High school diploma/GED

Steel-toed boots

Valid driver’s license

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift Assembly in Oil City

7 a.m. – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel-toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

Read/ Follow directions

Assemble parts using hand/power tools

Make sure parts are stored accordingly on racks

Follow all safety guidelines

Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

1st Shift – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday

$11/hr

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening, have steel toe boots, and be reliable.

Responsibilities:

Read/ Follow directions

Grind/ Debur various materials

Prepare parts for next department

Follow all safety guidelines

Maintain a clean work space

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

Radiation Therapist

Clarion Hospital

The Clarion Hospital/ Butler Health System currently has and opening for a Per Diem Radiation Therapist.

This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care.

Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (A.R.R.T) and licensed by the State Department of Health

Current PA Licensure as a Radiation Therapist

If interested, go to www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail [email protected] and apply today! E.O.E

Registered Nurses

Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital currently has openings for Registered Nurses.

Registered Nurses are encouraged to apply for positions in the ICU and Emergency Department.

Join the team of dedicated professionals at Clarion Hospital.

To apply online visit: www.ClarionHospital.org

You can also email [email protected] or call 814-226-2630

Clarion Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Executive Director

Clarion Vocational Services

A private non-profit human service agency in Clarion, Pa is recruiting qualified applicants for the position of Executive Director.

Tasks include establishing goals and priorities, day to day supervision, personnel management, administering contracts, grant writing, coordination of services with other service providers, developing an annual budget, responsible for promoting the agency to the public, advocating for the agency’s consumers, reviewing fiscal reports, and other duties as needed.

Qualifications:

Knowledge of the human services field, particularly developmental disabilities & mental health disabilities

Understanding budgets and how to prepare

Ability to plan, organize, and direct agency staff

Ability to exercise good judgement

Keeping up with county, state, and federal policies and procedures and disseminating the policies and how they apply to agency

Ability to evaluate staff and program effectiveness

Ability to establish a good working relationship with consumers, staff, other agencies, and the public

Ability to communicate both orally and written

Clean criminal history and good driving record

Bachelors or Master’s degree in social services, education or related field required and at least 5 years of experience in human services or related field

Salary & Benefits:

Salary discussion begins at $35,000 + per year, based on review and discussion of experience and qualifications. Benefits include vacation pay, personal days, sick days, vision insurance, dental insurance, and individual’s hospitalization.

Resumes must address all the requirements listed above. Three letters of recommendation are required: one from a current or former employer, one personal, and one community. Please include copies of degrees and clearances. Preferred response by June 25, 2021. The tentative start date for the position is August 1.

Resumes may be mailed to:

Clarion Vocational Services

214 South 7th Avenue

Clarion, Pa 16214

Or email to: [email protected]

Class A / Dump Truck Driver

Terra Works Transportation Services, LLC

Terra Works Transportation Services, LLC, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Class A / Dump Truck Driver.

Department: Field Class A Driver / Truck Tractor w/ Flat Deck and End Dump Tri-Axle

Employment Type: Full-Time

Experience Requirements: 6 Years or More

The Opportunity

Do you enjoy mobilizing heavy equipment; asphalt; dirt and aggregate; precast concrete, and pipe? Are your driving skills top-notch? Do you want to work for a performance-based organization?

If you’re a highly motivated person with a strong work ethic, Terra Works Transportation Services would love to talk with you!

Terra Works Transportation Services is a premier commercial transportation service, company located in Clarion, Pennsylvania. For over 19 years, Terra Works, Inc. has been instrumental in the development of communities and their infrastructure all throughout Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2002, Terra Works, Inc. has evolved from a small family business into one of Western Pennsylvania’s leading companies in commercial and municipal civil construction. In 2019, Terra Works Transportation Services was established to support the logistics needs of Terra Works, Inc. and other affiliate companies. They are currently looking to expand their services, fleet, and staff. Immediate driver positions are available.

Requirements:

CDL Class A driver’s license

4+ years of flatbed trailer/ lowboy experience

Pass a pre-employment DOT drug screening test

Willing to be in a random drug screening pool throughout employment

Have a clean motor vehicle record

Have full knowledge and follow all safety, state, federal and DOT regulations

Attend any required training

Inspect/maintain/clean their vehicles daily

Report repairs as needed

Maintain and complete appropriate truck logs

Manage time effectively/Self motivated

Work flexible hours

Previous experience

Able to lift heavy objects, up to 100 lbs

Professional/friendly customer interaction

The ideal candidate should be available to work 40+ hours per week.

Terra Works Transportation Services is an equal opportunity employer that offers excellent health benefits that include medical, dental, vision, life, disability (100% Company Paid), paid time off, and more! Wage Rates between $15.00 and $25.00 per hour. They operate Monday-Friday with some Saturdays.

Those interested should email a resume to [email protected] The office hours are Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and they can be reached by phone during those hours at 1-814-226-0702. Applications may also be mailed to 49 S. Sheridan Rd. Clarion PA.

Administrative Assistant

Terra Works, Inc.

Terra Works, Inc., in Clarion, currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Department: Construction

Employment Type: Full-Time

Experience Requirements: 2 Years or more

The Opportunity

Do you enjoy planning, organizing, and executing tasks? Terra Works, Inc. is looking for an individual with hands-on practical experience and they always welcome a formal education to assist senior management at Terra Works Inc.

If you’re a highly motivated person with a strong work ethic, they would love to talk with you!

Terra Works, Inc. is a premier heavy construction, site development company located in Clarion, Pennsylvania. For over 19 years, Terra Works has been instrumental in the development of communities and their infrastructure all throughout Western Pennsylvania. Founded in 2002, Terra Works, Inc. has evolved from a small family business into one of Western Pennsylvania’s leading civil contractors. With over 45 employees and hundreds of jobs completed, they are dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and service on every job.

Position Summary

Manage and distribute incoming mail

Updating and distribution of project and bidding schedules

Creating files and saving documents on the companies shared server

Preparing Bid Packets

Solicitation of Suppliers and Subcontractors

Maintaining and executing the latest DBE solicitation requirements for projects to be bid

Create new folders for awarded projects, HR files, accounting files, etc.

Procure plan documents and addendums as bid

Request submittals form suppliers

Manage Safety documentation

Issue purchase orders when requested

Answer phones and take messages

Manage databases

Perform basic bookkeeping

Act as office manager, planning staff events such as awards dinners and fundraising events, scheduling client meetings, and arranging schedules for coworkers

Experience /Skills/Qualifications/Education

Requires a high school diploma; a college degree in business, marketing or similar field is preferred but not required

Requires strong managerial and leadership skills

Ability to be a positive leader with experience leading, facilitating, teaching and coaching teams of people in successful endeavors

Strong interpersonal skills with an ability to work effectively with a wide range of people, teams, managers, supervisors, and vendors

Demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills

Excellent customer service skills

Understanding of business technology

Must demonstrate critical thinking; problem-solving; and organizational and time management skills

Must be able to work well with others in a team approach

MS Office and software proficiency

The ability to prioritize, organize, and manage one’s schedule with minimal supervision

Terra Works Inc. Offers excellent health benefits that include medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid holidays, 401K, and more! Entry pay is between $15.00 and $18.00 per hour. They operate Monday-Friday with some Saturdays. The ideal candidate should be available to work 20 to 40 hours per week. Hours for this position would typically be 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those interested should visit their website at www.terraworksinc.com and apply electronically under the Employment tab. They can be reached Monday – Thursday between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1-814-226-0702. Please feel free to email them directly at [email protected]

Multiple Positions

Roser Technologies

Roser Technologies Inc. is currently seeking to fill 20-30 full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville.

The following full-time positions are available at this time:

Electronics Technician- Wiring, equipment installation, and maintenance.

Wiring, equipment installation, and maintenance. Assembly/General Labor- Assembly, disassembly, parts cleaning, etc.

Assembly, disassembly, parts cleaning, etc. CNC Machinist- Horizontal boring mills, vertical boring mills, and lathes.

Horizontal boring mills, vertical boring mills, and lathes. Welder- General welding, cutting, and fabrication.

General welding, cutting, and fabrication. Quality Inspector- Incoming, in-process, and final inspection.

As an employee of Roser Technologies Inc., you will receive:

Competitive compensation based on experience/qualification

Health, vision, and dental insurance

401K with company match

Quarterly profit sharing*

$500 Referral bonus**

$0.50 Shift sifferential for 2nd & 3rd shift

Interested applicants may apply in person. Also, resumes can be submitted or applications requested at [email protected]

*Profit sharing contingent on meeting quarterly production goals

** Employees must meet requirements to qualify

Full-Time Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage at other offices, as well.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

A full benefits package including travel expense reimbursement is provided along with a competitive wage.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] https://www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/

EOE

Service Mechanic

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a career opportunity for a Service Mechanic, at their Brookville, PA terminal.

The Service Mechanic is responsible for truck & trailer maintenance, including but not limited to preventative maintenance per their company policy, wiring, tire & brake changes.

This individual must be self-motivated, detail-oriented, and consistent in their work. Barber Trucking’s goal is to be sure their trucks are back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

They offer many benefits at Barber’s, some of which include:

Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

Low Cost Uniforms

Job Security

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:

Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

To apply, send your resume to [email protected] or stop in at the terminal for a paper application. Please contact Denise at 814-913-1565, if you have additional questions.

RNs and LPNs

BAYADA Pediatrics

BAYADA Pediatrics currently has openings for RNs and LPNs in Venango, Clarion, and Jefferson counties.

BAYADA Pediatrics believes that clients and their families deserve home health care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability. If you want to work for a company that cares as much as you do about healing and helping, here’s your opportunity to make an important and lasting difference in people’s lives, and work in a growing and dynamic environment with exciting career paths for nurses like you.

As a Pediatric Nurse (RN or LPN), you will use your clinical skills to ensure that BAYADA clients receive the health care they need and deserve in the comfort and safety of their homes. You’ll love working with a team that is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to our clients, and for a company that is deeply committed to your success.

FREE PEDIATRIC HOMECARE TRAINING PROVIDED!

They have immediate needs for RNs and LPNs for all shifts with cases available in the following counties:

Venango County

Clarion County

Jefferson County

BAYADA recognizes and rewards their RNs and LPNs who set and maintain the highest standards of excellence. Join their caring team today!

Contact: Mathew DiTullio (Recruiting Manager)

Phone: 814-464-5769 (Work Cell) 814-333-8433 (Office Line)

Email: [email protected]

Sales, Cleaning Staff, and Festival Staff

Deer Creek Winery

Deer Creek Winery is a local, family-operated company looking to hire sales and cleaning staff at their main Shippenville winery and Inn, as well as festival staff to travel to local festivals and farmers markets.

They offer a fun, fast-paced environment. You’ll receive a 20% discount on all Deer Creek Winery products. You’ll also get sales training to set you up for success.

Based on their 2021 Employee Survey, more than 85% of current employees said they would recommend Deer Creek as a great place to work and enjoy the flexible schedule.

To find out more information on open positions visit https://www.deercreekwine.com/careers/ or call their main winery at (814) 354-7392.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233 for an application.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a motivated person to join their manufacturing team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space.

Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug test.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please stop in Kahle’s Kitchens located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA 16233 for an application.

Program Summer Supervisor

Keystone SMILES

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking for an individual to work as a program summer supervisor for the Weed and Seed program located in Oil City.

The Weed and Seed program is located at two church sites in Oil City. Keystone SMILES employees and AmeriCorps members implement youth programs for children living on the East End and Siverly communities.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist with preparation, serving, and possible delivery of meal programs

Assist AmeriCorps and staff members with program activity planning and implementation

Mentor and supervise AmeriCorps members daily

Mentor and supervise youth attending the programs

Work collaboratively with staff team for the Weed and Seed program

Assist with occasional service projects involving the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program

AmeriCorps/Weed and Seed program Potential Summer Schedule:

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Occasional Saturday or Sunday service event

Hourly Wage – $9.50 per hour

Eligibility:

Experience working with children and adults

Volunteer experience

Experience working with the public

Click here to apply: https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=48

Bartender and Wait Staff

Trails End Restaurant

Trails End is currently seeking a bartender and wait staff.

The applicant must:

be over 18 years old

be able to work Fridays and Saturdays (Sundays and Mondays off)

Trails End Restaurant will train.

Call 814-927-8400 for an application or interview.

