Featured Local Jobs: Opportunities at Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and Camp Coffman

The Scenic Rivers YMCA has multiple job opportunities at their Clarion, Oil City, and Camp Coffman locations.

CHILD CARE TEACHERS & ASSISTANT TEACHERS – Oil City YMCA

The Oil City YMCA Younger Days Child Care Center is NOW HIRING Teachers/Assistant Teachers.

Are you an passionate, caring leader looking to foster cognitive, social-emotional, and physical development for pre-school or school-aged children? We are looking for cause-driven leaders who model values of honesty, respect, responsibility, and caring as mentors.

Teachers and assistant teachers explore and develop interests and talents with a focus on safety, health, social growth and academic enhancement so that children have fun, grow and thrive in our care. You will help in providing balanced recreation, education and character development through enriched activities full of fun and friendship.

If hired for this position you will be responsible to plan, organize, and implement services of the child care program at the Child Care Center. You will maintain positive communication with parents, children, schools, and other staff; practice risk management; and develop positive community relations.

Minimum Requirements:

–You are at least 18 years old.

–You have at least 1 year experience working with children.

–You enjoy working with children and diverse populations.

–You are able to lead a large group using behavior management skills.

–You have or commit to obtain CPR, Basic First Aid/First Aid, criminal History, Child Abuse, FBI and other state mandated clearances and certifications.

–You have reliable transportation.

–You want to have fun and inspire creativity at work!

To apply, fill out an official YMCA Application (www.oilcityymca.org/resources) and drop off or mail to Jennifer Cooper, Director of Child Care, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

CHILD WATCH STAFF – CLARION COUNTY YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an evening Child Watch Caregiver to provide care to individuals with children who utilize the YMCA facility.

We are seeking positive role models to provide engaging, safe supervision and guidance for children in the child watch facility.

Minimum Requirements:

–You are at least 18 years old.

–You have experience working with children.

–You have or commit to obtain CPR, Basic First Aid/First Aid, criminal History, Child Abuse, FBI and other state mandated clearances and certifications.

–You have reliable transportation.

–You want to have fun and inspire creativity at work!

To apply, fill out an official YMCA Application (www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) and drop off or mail to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 Deadline to apply is July 2.

SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA CAMP COFFMAN

YMCA Camp Coffman is hiring a seasonal Summer Grounds & Maintenance person to work 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. Position is 35 hours a week for approximately 12 weeks of summer.

Responsibilities include grounds upkeep, mowing, weed eating, cutting wood, maintaining and repairing equipment/structures, painting, staining, and other jobs that need completed.

Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or fill out an application and mail to Tom Spence, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Printable applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Apply ASAP.

BUILDING SUPERVISOR – CLARION COUNTY YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a responsible individual to supervise the YMCA building in the evenings and weekends. The perfect candidate will be friendly and courteous, while able to address the needs and questions of those utilizing the facility. Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until the position is filled.

LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – CLARION COUNTY YMCA

The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.

For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – CLARION COUNTY YMCA & OIL CITY YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

MEMBERSHIP REPRESENTATIVE – CLARION COUNTY YMCA

Make a difference in the lives of others in your community while earning a paycheck. The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work evenings/weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests.

Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere.

Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email [email protected]

Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.

BUILDING MONITOR – OIL CITY YMCA

The Oil City YMCA is hiring a part-time Building Monitor to supervise the general operation of the building at night and on weekends. Interested applicants must enjoy working with children and youth, be outgoing and friendly, and have supervisory skills.

Apply in person, or via Facebook, to Max Krepps, Youth Sports Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed to [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.