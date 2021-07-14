

John C. Peters, 74, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 13 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1946 in Rimersburg, PA to William and Alice (Stockdill) Peters.

John was a 1964 graduate of Union High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.

He was a coal truck driver for Ralph Dittman Trucking.

John was a member of the Rimersburg American Legion and a member of the Church of God in Callensburg where he was a lay pastor.

He enjoyed reading his bible, gardening, his cats, sitting on his porch and visiting with neighbors.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Henrietta J. (Heeter) Peters, whom he married on Sept. 12, 1969; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Annice M. Kennedy; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Services will be private.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s honor to Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, PO Box 426, Rimersburg, PA 16248 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to John’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

