A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2am and 5am, then a slight chance of showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday – A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

