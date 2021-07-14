Area Man Injured in Route 839 Collision

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 839 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:57 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, on State Route 839, at its intersection with State Route 1026, in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 22-year-old Grant O. Brison, of Dayton, was operating a 2009 Mazda 6 traveling southbound on State Route 839 and attempting to make a left turn on State Route 1026 on a right curve in the roadway when he was struck by a 2002 Jeep Liberty, operated by 20-year-old Shelby L. Cessna, of Dayton, that was traveling northbound on State Route 839.

Brison’s vehicle then traveled down a grass embankment to the eastern portion of State Route 839 and struck the sign for the Old Mahoning Baptist Church. It came to a final rest on the northern side of State Route 1026. Cessna’s vehicle came to a final rest facing northeast in the westbound travel lane of State Route 1026.

Brison suffered injuries of unknown severity but was not transported.

Cessna was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

