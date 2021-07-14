Arrangments Made for Lorna Sue Beichner



Lorna Sue Beichner, 78, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after a short illness.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Michael Church with Rev. Michael Polinek presiding.

Beichner’s full obituary can be found here.

