Artist’s Rendering of Repaired Clarion County Courts Building Surfaces

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It was nearly three years ago on September 5, 2019, when a fire at the Clarion County Courts Building located on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Liberty Street damaged part of the interior of the building and left a lasting impression on the front of the building.

(Pictured above: Artist’s rendering of repaired Clarion County Courts Building.)

Internal damage from the fire was quickly addressed so that the magistrate’s office and probation office sharing the building could resume work at the location. However, repairs to the front and side of the building have lagged.

Commissioner Ted Tharan on Tuesday morning revealed an artist’s rendering of the front and side of the building. Tharan said more time is required for the adoption of final plans and a likely inspection by Bureau Veritas.

At this time, Clarion County Commissioners approved taking a look at long-range planning for the use of county buildings and were hoping to receive some design assistance from Stantec Architecture and Engineering LLC and Affiliates, of Butler.

A Master Service Agreement for design services to be set forth in individual task orders was approved.

“That’s just a master agreement that just specifies everything that evaluates all of our facilities,” said Tharan at that time. “We’ll see what needs there are for the next five- or ten-year period, how to go about doing that for all county buildings.”

Task Order 01 with Stantec Design Services was to clad the exterior walls of the Clarion County Probation/District Magistrate’s office building located at 22 North 6th Avenue (the old Goodwill building). The estimated design costs are $9,800.00.

“They’re going to look at it and tell what’s wrong, how to correct it, and they’re also going to design something to put on the exterior (of the) whole entire building,” continued Tharan.

“The old entrance had a fake brick exterior and the cigarette pot ignited the material and caught fire. We want to go with fireproof material on the outside of the building, so it never happens again.”

