Celebration of Life Set for Meda Beichner

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Media Beichner.

A celebration of the life of Meda Beichner will be held at United Methodist Church, located at 9729 PA-338, Knox, on Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are asking if you have anything in the color purple that you can wear that day please do that was mom’s/Meda’s favorite color.

This event will be completely casual with lots of stories laughs and cries, we will have some of mom’s/Meda’s favorite covered dishes there for everyone to sample and we are asking everyone to feel free to bring a covered dish or even a recipe that reminds you of her.

We will be sharing stories of her life so please bring your memory, pictures or anything you would like to share with her friends and family.

This is going to be an event that she would have had herself so if you knew her you will know what to bring.

We will also be doing a group photo from time to time we are planning on the first one being at noon. These pictures will be shared on Facebook for everyone to go back and look at and remember the great time we had. We will be taking these pictures randomly so we can try to get everyone.

And if you cannot make it to the event do not feel bad just send us something to be read in front of everybody.

We will also announce at the celebration that anyone wanting to attend the burial it will be at the Perry Chapel Cemetery near Pine City.

Meda Beichner’s full obituary can be found here.

