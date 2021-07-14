Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bea Lauffer’s Coconut Cake

A piece of this luscious coconut cake will complete your summer day!

Ingredients

1 white cake mix

1 1/3 c. coconut milk



1/3 c. oil3 egg whites4 oz. coconut1 tsp. coconut extract – optional

-Mix ingredients together and put in 9 X 13 pan.

-Bake 350 degrees for 25-30 min. Poke holes in the cake and pour one can of cream of coconut milk over the cake.

-Cool and top with cool whip and coconut flakes.

-Refrigerate a day before serving.

-Enjoy!

