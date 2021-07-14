 

Clarion-Limestone Names New Elementary School Principal

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Mr.-Jonathan-Quinn-C-L-Elementary-Principal-July-2021CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone School District recently announced that a new Elementary School Principal has been hired.

Jonathan Quinn was hired during a special voting meeting of the Clarion-Limestone School Board on July 8. His tentative start date is July 19.

Quinn is currently the Lead Teacher of an emotional support school in the Butler Area School District.

A graduate of Clarion-Limestone, Quinn will be returning to his alma mater after almost 25 years in education to give back to the district that prepared him to be highly successful.

Mr. Quinn is married with two children and currently lives in Butler.

A special Meet and Greet event with Mr. Quinn is being planned for August.


