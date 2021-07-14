Clarion Man Accused of Throwing Cinder Block Through Window of Vehicle Occupied by Four Children

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Clarion man who allegedly threw a cinder block through the rear window of a vehicle while four children were seated inside it.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Terry Allen Best.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:34 p.m. on Friday, July 9, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township for a report of a vehicle window being smashed.

A known victim reported to police that she and Terry Allen Best were arguing over the dog and cinder blocks, and Best began throwing rocks at her and her vehicle. Best then pushed her out of the way, causing her to fall to the ground, and threw a cinder block through the rear window of her vehicle while her four juvenile children were seated inside it, the complaint indicates.

The damage to the victim’s vehicle is estimated at $450.00, the complaint notes.

Best was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:15 p.m. on July 9 on the following charges:

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on Friday, July 9.

He was released on Monday, July 12, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on July 20 with Judge Quinn presiding.

