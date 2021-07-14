 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Man Accused of Throwing Cinder Block Through Window of Vehicle Occupied by Four Children

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police - newCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Clarion man who allegedly threw a cinder block through the rear window of a vehicle while four children were seated inside it.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Terry Allen Best.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:34 p.m. on Friday, July 9, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township for a report of a vehicle window being smashed.

A known victim reported to police that she and Terry Allen Best were arguing over the dog and cinder blocks, and Best began throwing rocks at her and her vehicle. Best then pushed her out of the way, causing her to fall to the ground, and threw a cinder block through the rear window of her vehicle while her four juvenile children were seated inside it, the complaint indicates.

The damage to the victim’s vehicle is estimated at $450.00, the complaint notes.

Best was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:15 p.m. on July 9 on the following charges:

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on Friday, July 9.

He was released on Monday, July 12, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on July 20 with Judge Quinn presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.