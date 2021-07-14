 

Classic Car Slams into Bear on I-80 in Union Township

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeUNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a classic car struck a bear last week on Interstate 80 in Union Township.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the wildlife-related accident happened around 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, on Interstate 80 westbound, just west of Roseville Sigel Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 80-year-old Wilhelm M. Joerman, of Stamford, Connecticut, was operating a 1957 Ford Del Rio traveling west near mile marker 75.8 when a bear entered the roadway from the north shoulder. The car struck the bear with its front grille and bumper and then came to a final rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.

Joerman was not injured.

He was not using a seat belt.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Leadbetter Towing, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission also assisted at the scene.


