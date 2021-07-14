Darl B. Umberhocker, 94 of Pansy-Ringgold Rd, Summerville, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Penn Highland’s Hospital in Brookville.

He was born October 31, 1926 at home in Timblin, PA the son of Samuel Umberhocker and Mary Guthrie Umberhocker who preceded him in death.

On June 4, 1950 Darl married the love of his life Betty J. Woodall at her home in Stanton, PA and was married nearly 60 years until her passing on January 31, 2010.

Over the years Darl worked for various lumber mills around the area, later working for Plunket-Webster in the dry kiln department until his retirement.

He was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church and the Pine Grove Sportsman Club in Stanton.

He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, and after his retirement he just loved cutting the grass and tinkering around the house.

Darl is survived by his daughter Darlene Campbell (Husband Alan) of Pansy, PA and is the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and 8 brothers and sisters.

Respecting Darl’s wishes, private services will be held by the family, and interment will take place at the Ohl Cemetery, Beaver Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

In memory of Darl, the family would appreciate memorial donations be placed to the Stanton United Methodist Church – 628 Stanton Rd. Brookville, PA 15825

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.