Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Guth Forest Products, Inc

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 @ 10:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Due to their continued growth both locally and internationally Guth Forest Products, Inc, located near Fryburg, is in need of experienced people to join their team.

They are currently seeking to hire:

  • Experienced Sawyer
  • Experience Lumber Inspectors
  • Lumber Handlers
  • General Labors

Must be a team-oriented person able to understand directions and work well with others in a production environment. Must have dependable transportation and be able to work overtime.

Please email your resume to [email protected] or stop at the office to fill out an application at:

Guth Forest Products, Inc
1909 Siegel Road
Tionesta, PA. 16353


