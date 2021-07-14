 

Fire Tower & Seneca Point Historical Tour Set for Saturday

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Fire TowerCOOKSBURG, Pa. – An historical interpretive tour of Seneca Point and the Fire Tower is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, in Cook Forest.

Please bring your binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot at 11:30 a.m. for a historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point.

Learn about local logging history, observe Indian signs, and take a breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.

The Fire Tower Parking lot and the trail to reach the Fire Tower and Seneca Point is located on Fire Tower Road off of State Route 36 in Cooksburg.


