

Jeri Lynn Burkhouse, 74, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born on October 28, 1946 in Climax, she was the daughter of the late Jerry L. and Rose Ludelle (Nulph) Wiant.

Jeri was married on June 10, 1967 to Richard L. Burkhouse and he preceded her in death on January 23, 1993.

She was the manager of the Dollar General in New Bethlehem until her retirement.

She is survived by four children, Kimberly Gross (George) of Strattanville, Richard Burkhouse (Melissa) of East Brady, Bryan Burkhouse (Cheryl Mclaughlin) of Seneca, and Keli Stephens (Darrell Cherry) of Oak Ridge, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two sisters, Judith Huffman and Yvonne Longo (Jeff) both of New Bethlehem, and a brother, Tracy Wiant (Maria) of Terra Haute, Indiana.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Interment will be in Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

